Digital book , free ebooks : supply or demand
It's quite remarkable to see all these publishers sticking their heads in the sand, persisting in wanting to do their own little kitchen in their own corner, like the record companies did at the beginning of the mp3 era.
The only digital book presented in the report is just a vulgar iPad application, which is not a reader, does not have the format, nor the autonomy to read the entire book without having to be reloaded 10 times. This shows the total amateurism of publishers today: where amateurs manage to format a book in ePub format in a few hours compatible with all media, publishers persist in wanting to keep a layout frozen in PDF format and crammed with DRMs on free ebooks.